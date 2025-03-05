The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.47 ($9.51) and traded as high as GBX 770.86 ($9.86). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.56), with a volume of 355,780 shares trading hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £691.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 743.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 731.23.

Insider Activity at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

In other news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($1,994.73). 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

