Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.