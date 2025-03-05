Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $74.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is -8.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,726,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

