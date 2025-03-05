Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 68.1% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

