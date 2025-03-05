Telsey Advisory Group Predicts FIGS Q1 Earnings

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays dropped their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. FIGS has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $817.64 million, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,846 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in FIGS by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FIGS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

