Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Best Buy Stock Down 13.1 %

BBY stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

