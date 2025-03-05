Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $128.55 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

