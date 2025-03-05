Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Melanie Susan Cibik Sells 706 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Melanie Susan Cibik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,699 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,570.97.

On Monday, January 27th, Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,538 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.02, for a total value of $1,302,044.76.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $492.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.95 and its 200-day moving average is $466.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

