TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $182,906.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,089.06. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

