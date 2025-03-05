TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFN. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$67.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.25.

AFN stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$33.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

