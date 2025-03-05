Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.78 and last traded at $182.08. 5,883,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,063,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $951.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.53 and its 200-day moving average is $191.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.