Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.4 %
TAIT opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.43. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
