T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Up 50.5% in February

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.74% of T Stamp worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T Stamp Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ IDAI opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.29. T Stamp has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

