T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Trimmed by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.6 %

TROW stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

