Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Short Interest Update

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntec Optics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syntec Optics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Syntec Optics by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Syntec Optics alerts:

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPTX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 123,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syntec Optics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.