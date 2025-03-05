Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $445.47 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.77 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

