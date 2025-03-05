Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average is $109.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

