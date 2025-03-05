Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 191.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,402.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day moving average is $167.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.71 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

