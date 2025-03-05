Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New $133,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.