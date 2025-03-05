Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 34,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.