Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,050 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

