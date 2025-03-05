Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,750,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 681,120 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 129,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

