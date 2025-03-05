Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

