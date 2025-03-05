Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.29 and last traded at $61.92, with a volume of 795104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,979,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,059,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,569,000 after buying an additional 93,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $152,895,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,338,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,072,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

