Symphony Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,159,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,231,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,744,000. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,389,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

