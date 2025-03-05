Symphony Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Symphony Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.7% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $972.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $949.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $837.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

