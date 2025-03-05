Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 52,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 151,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).
Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.16.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies
Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Symphony Environmental Technologies
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.