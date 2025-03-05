Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 52,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 151,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.16.

Get Symphony Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of plastic additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products.

Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.