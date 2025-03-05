Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
