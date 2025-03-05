SVB Wealth LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 29.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

