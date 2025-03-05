SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,813 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.6 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.