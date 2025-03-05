SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,813 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.6 %
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26.
Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Argus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.67.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
