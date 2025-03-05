SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.