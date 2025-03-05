SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total transaction of $1,313,399.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,708.02. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total value of $1,546,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,948.30. This represents a 66.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,926 shares of company stock worth $9,850,129. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $203.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

