SVB Wealth LLC Invests $478,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 133.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,638 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

