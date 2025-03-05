SVB Wealth LLC Invests $455,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $57,738,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Performance
NYSE SNA opened at $329.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,003 shares of company stock worth $14,636,064. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.40.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
