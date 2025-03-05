SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,758 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 32.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.45 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

