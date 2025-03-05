SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,922. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

