SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,378 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 193,197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 27,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $114.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

