SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETHA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHA opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

