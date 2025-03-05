Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,554,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,258,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $0.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
