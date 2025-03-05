Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,554,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,258,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $0.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.