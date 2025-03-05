Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 7.4 %

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

Shares of SBFM opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Sunshine Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Sunshine Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.