Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.67 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SSYS opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $757.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

