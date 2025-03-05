StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (BATS:XM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BATS:XM opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

