StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $3.65 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.62.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
