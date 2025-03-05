StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

CTSO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 118,387 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 192,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

