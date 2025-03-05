StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.30 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.33.
China Automotive Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
