StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.30 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.33.

China Automotive Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

Featured Stories

