StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:BFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

