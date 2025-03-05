StockNews.com Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 646,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,293. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 30.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.