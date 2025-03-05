StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
SALM stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.32.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.