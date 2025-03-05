Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 30,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $580.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.14. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 178,078 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 223,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

