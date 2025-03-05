Stifel Canada Predicts Superior Plus Q1 Earnings

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.95.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$6.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,445.12. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

